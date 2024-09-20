Julianna Margulies celebrates 30 years of friendship with George Clooney

Julianna Margulies, 58, recently reflected on her lasting friendship with George Clooney, 63, during a conversation with the Television Academy in honour of ER's 30th anniversary.

"It always had to be Carol and Doug, in the end," Margulies said, referencing her iconic role as head nurse Carol Hathaway and Clooney's portrayal of Dr. Doug Ross. "George and I, to this day, still sign our personal emails to each other 'Love, Carol' or 'Doug.'"

Margulies admitted that she still gets emotional when encountering ER reruns, particularly when hearing the show's theme song.

She also reminisced about Clooney's return to the series after his season 5 exit.

"My mother said she screamed, which I think was a lot of people's reactions. It was the right ending for them because Carol and Doug were destined to be together."

Clooney has also expressed his fondness for his ER cast members. In a 2022 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, he shared, "I had [Anthony] Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago — he and Mare came... I'm still really close with Julianna and Noah Wyle. They're really good friends... And so I feel that [show] was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career."