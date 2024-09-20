Blake Shelton gushes over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Blake Shelton shares his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Blake Shelton has recently gushed over Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s relationship.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show on September 19, Blake responded to a question about believing in Taylor and Travis while picking up for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, September 21.

“I do, man,” confessed the country musician.

Blake “appreciates the fact that they’re both putting it out there in everybody’s face” and “not sneaking around or trying to hide their romance by keeping it on the down low”.

“I think when you’re willing to just come out and [say] that you're together and you’re owning [the relationship, it shows their love is real],” said the singer.

Blake mentioned he and Gwen also did the same thing during the early days of his and wife’s relationship.

“Look I’m dating Gwen Stefani and I want the world to know that, you know what I mean,” explained the singer,

Blake noted, “The fact that they’re [doing that] shows they’re probably super into each other and proud of each other and their accomplishments.”

The God’s Country crooner believed that Travis is a “perfect match” for Taylor.

“I've been around Travis just once or twice and I don’t think he really has it in him to just … he’s a standout no matter where he is or what he’s doing,” declared the singer.

Blake remarked, “Travis has just got this big personality, he’s a funny guy, he walks into the room and he has a presence there.”

“So, there’s never going to be a moment when he’s in the shadows anyway just because of his charisma and his personality. He owns the moment, whatever that is. I love his personality,” added the musician.