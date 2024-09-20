Justin Theroux recalls dreamy first meeting with fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux recalls meeting fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux reminisced about meeting his fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom for the first time.



The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star recalled the “wow” moment and remembered, “A friend of mine who was with me, literally the quote was, ‘That's the one,’” he shared with Drew Barrymore on the Sept. 18 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Like, we hadn't even met yet. And I was like, ‘She's so stunning.’ So I went over and started talking and things like that and it progressed.”

Barrymore showed surprise when the 53-year-old, who was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018, told her that he met Nicole “through mutual friends”.

“That happens?! I go out all the time. I never meet anyone!” the host exclaimed.

However, Theroux was more than ready to help his Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle costar find someone, saying, “You gotta hang out with me. I’ll be your wingperson. I’ll take you around. Let’s do it.”

E! News revealed Justin's proposal to the Gilded Age actress in August during her appearance at the Venice Film Festival with a large diamond ring finger.

Before officially confirming their romance on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar celebration in March of 2023, the couple had first aroused dating rumours in August of 2023.