Sarah Ferguson gives strong message following Andrew's scandal resurfaces

Sarah Ferguson delivered a fresh blow to Prince Andrew by cutting him out of a wedding day photo in a recent social media post.

The Duchess of York, 64, shared a tribute to her late mother but made a notable choice in the accompanying images.

In the first picture, taken from her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew, the duke was deliberately cropped out, leaving only Ferguson and her parents, Susan Barrantes and Ronald Ferguson, in the frame, reported GB News.

The post came as A Very Royal Scandal, a series dramatising Andrew's 2019 Newsnight interview, debuted on Amazon Prime.

The interview, which focused on his connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, led to Andrew stepping down from royal duties and largely withdrawing from public life.

The caption read: "My much-loved mother Susie died 26 years ago today.



"She was far too young to be taken from us and I often reflect on the fact that at just 61, she was younger than I am now when she died in a cruel accident.

"I think constantly of her zest for life and her shining spirit.

"Like all of us, she made mistakes but she taught me to value each and every day and to always seek to treat people with kindness.

"I miss her greatly."

Prince Andrew no longer performs royal duties and spends the majority of his time at his home, Royal Lodge.

Sarah, despite divorcing Andrew in 1996, continues to cohabitate with the duke at Royal Lodge.

As well as being parents to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the Duke and Duchess of York have three grandchildren - August Brooksbank, Ernest Brooksbank and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.