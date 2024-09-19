Sean 'Diddy' Combs' PR strategist Nathalie Moar resigns after human trafficking arrest

Nathalie Moar steps down from Diddy’s PR team.

Nathalie Moar, the PR powerhouse behind Sean Diddy Combs’ image for over two decades, has abruptly resigned following his arrest in connection with a federal sex trafficking case.

Moar served as the head of communications for the disgraced rapper, but her contact information was recently disconnected, signaling her departure, according to DailyMail.com.

A source confirmed, "Nathalie is gone. She is 100 percent gone. She had to quit; there was no other choice in this situation."

With Diddy at the center of controversy, it appears she may be facing legal scrutiny herself, as she could be deposed in relation to the ongoing investigation.

The source speculated that her cell phone may have been confiscated, raising questions about the information that could be uncovered.

Originally from Australia, Nathalie moved to New York City to pursue a career as a commercial photographer.

Diddy personally selected her to join his leadership team in the late 1990s, standing by him as he built his impressive $400 million empire.

She also played a key role in major projects like the Bad Boy Reunion Tour and the documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.

As CEO of Moar Magic, she remained a steadfast supporter of Combs even after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him in November, alleging sex trafficking and abuse.