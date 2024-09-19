Christina Aguilera hints at special collab with Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, 25, has said Christina Aguilera’s music 'raised' her

Christina Aguilera is teaming up with Sabrina Carpenter for a very special celebration of her debut album’s upcoming 25th anniversary.

On Wednesday, Aguilera, 43, shared a playful TikTok featuring Carpenter — who is as old as Aguilera’s debut album, lip-syncing to a popular clip from The Kardashians.

In the video, Carpenter jokingly referred to Aguilera as her “mom,” quoting Kylie Jenner’s line: “I’m obsessed with my mom… I am her favourite. We actually have a relationship like she has no other kids.”

Notably, the duo was all glammed up while sitting in what appeared to be a studio, with microphones and instruments clearly visible in the background.

The Espresso singer reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, emphasising in the text, “I don’t think you understand, I’m obsessed.”

Carpenter is set to join the former The Voice judge in celebrating the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album in an upcoming episode of Spotify Anniversaries.

Aguilera shared her excitement with Rolling Stone, saying, “I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present.” And what better way to bring that vision to life than by collaborating with the Gold Derby Awards’ Best New Artist of 2024?

Carpenter, who has long admired Aguilera, told People magazine back in August that she’s been a fan since childhood, calling the pop legend “one of my very first idols and icons.”

“She’s very special to me. Those songs raised me,” declared Carpenter, speaking to the fatefulness of their upcoming collab.