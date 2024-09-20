Prince Harry's emotions on display at LA tennis tournament

Prince Harry's genuine side revealed in latest appearance.

Prince Harry radiated positivity during his recent appearance at a charity tennis tournament in Los Angeles, according to a body language expert.

The Duke of Sussex, joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped out in sunny California for the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament on Saturday, just one day before his 40th birthday.

The event was organized by the Alliance for Children's Rights in memory of Kelly McKee Zajfen’s late son, George, who tragically passed away a couple of years ago.

Throughout the day, Harry was all smiles as he engaged with the event organizers and posed for photos, showcasing a sense of joy and enjoyment in his life.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has provided insight into Harry's recent appearance at a charity tennis tournament, noting that the Duke displayed "real expressions of happiness and joy" without any hint of forced smiles.

Stanton observed that Harry's demeanor mirrored the authentic happiness he typically shows during the Invictus Games.



Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton remarked, "Harry looks in his element; he appears really relaxed and was even seen doing a little dance at one point.

His facial expressions during this event are reminiscent of those during the Invictus Games, showing genuine joy in being involved."

Stanton emphasized that there were no "red flags" indicating any unhappiness, adding, "He seems really happy, enjoying his life, and having fun."



