Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet reveals ‘miracle’ after full body scan

Mary Bonnet after full-body scan, 'a complete miracle'

Mary Bonnet from Selling Sunset talked about shocking things she discovered about her health after a full body scan.



The 44-year-old reality star, who had a ruptured breast implant and was unaware, revealed to Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, on the Sept. 18 episode of their podcast, The Squeeze, a rare by-birth condition that has been interfering with her pregnancies.

“I found out that I have a septum in the middle of my uterus,” Bonnet, who gave birth to her son Austin at the age of 16, revealed.

“So my son, turns out he's a complete miracle because unless I have that surgically removed, I can't carry a baby,” she said.

Cleveland Clinic explains “a septate uterus” as a uterus “divided into two parts by a membrane called the septum.” It can “cause pregnancy complications and miscarriage.”

Despite the condition, the luxury real-estate agent gave birth to Austin successfully, but “probably because I was so young, I was somehow able to do it, and I didn't have a problematic pregnancy.”

Bonnet also showed disappointment at every other treatment she had gone through in the past, as the condition was never discovered before.

“I had no idea. All through all of the treatments that I've done: I've done in vitro, I've done all these things,” she said. “No one thought to tell me. They just took the money, and they didn't even tell me that I have the septum that was going to prevent me from actually carrying full term.”