Gilmore Girls: Lauren Graham gushes over on-screen mom Kelly Bishop's memoir

The duo was promoting Bishop's new memoir 'The Third Gilmore Girl'

Seeing Lorelai and Emily Gilmore all smiles together is a rare sight, but they certainly have their moments.



Kelly Bishop and Lauren Graham, who played the iconic mother-daughter duo on Gilmore Girls, shared a sweet moment during the 92NY event on Tuesday, September 17.

The pair were there to celebrate Bishop’s new memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl, with Graham, 57 surprising fans as a special guest moderator for the discussion.

In a TikTok shared by 92NY, the pair is seen embracing backstage before Bishop, 80, walks onstage. Bishop then teased the audience, saying, “Only one thing, for me, that would make it more special: if there was another Gilmore girl.” Cue Graham, who appeared on stage to thunderous applause as the two hugged once again.

Onstage, Graham expressed her admiration for Bishop, telling the audience, “This book is just incredible, you are just incredible. Any excuse to see you — but to be here together is just something I would never miss.”

Graham added, “Every day, I’m so lucky I get to be your pretend daughter.”

Bishop’s memoir reflects on her time as Emily Gilmore and her storied career on stage and screen, including her Tony-winning role in A Chorus Line and fan-favourites like Dirty Dancing and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.