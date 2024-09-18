Princess Beatrice celebrates major milestone amid Prince Andrew's series buzz

Princess Beatrice set to appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime series A Very Royal Scandal

Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, is celebrating her third birthday today, marking a significant milestone for the young royal.

Born on September 17, 2021, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi comes from a prestigious lineage, with her mother, Princess Beatrice, being the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the daughter of Prince Andrew.

Her father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, holds the title of Count from his Italian heritage.

Despite her royal background, Sienna has been largely kept out of the public eye. Her parents have worked diligently to maintain her privacy, sharing only occasional glimpses of their daughter.

Sienna was born just over a year after her parents' wedding in July 2020, which had to be scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions. The couple married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Princess Beatrice is also making headlines as she is set to appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime series A Very Royal Scandal.

This three-part series will provide a new perspective on Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 Newsnight interview. The show, which features Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis, will dramatize the interview and delve into the allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. Maitlis is also involved in producing the series.



The series will cover the lead-up to the interview, the interview itself, and the fallout that followed, which had a significant impact on both Andrew and Maitlis. The Duke of York is reportedly so excited about the series that he is planning a “mini viewing party” at his home.

A source told The Daily Express: “Andrew was very excited when Scoop came out and he's also looking forward to seeing how he's been portrayed in the new one [A Very Royal Scandal].

“He's planning to watch it like everyone else with a mini viewing party [at Royal Lodge].”

Beatrice is also said to be calm ahead of its release.

“Beatrice was very troubled prior to the launch of Scoop because she thought it would ruin all the good work she had done, but it quickly became evident that the portrayal of her was respectful, so she is not in as much fear about this one [A Very Royal Scandal].”