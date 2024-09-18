Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take on key role

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who waded into the upcoming US presidential election with a new statement, have triggered a new debate with their move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made an unexpected foray into the US political scene with a fresh announcement, seemingly securing their future by taking on new key role in the US.

The couple's organisation, The Archewell Foundation, commemorated National Voter Registration Day by having its team pen letters to encourage voter sign-up before the November 5 election.



The foundation's website states: "Using Vote Forward's impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalized letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote."

In a powerful call to action, the foundation stressed the importance of voting: "Voting is not just a right; it's a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.

"At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one's political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."



They concluded with a rallying cry: "Together, let's make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America's future."



It is to mention here that working royals in the UK typically avoid political commentary or voting, it's not the first time Harry and Meghan have encouraged US citizens to exercise their democratic right. Back in September 2020, during the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the pair appeared in a video message urging Americans to 'vote against hate speech'.

