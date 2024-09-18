Prince Harry reacts to King Charles olive branch?

Prince Harry, who's to return to the UK later this month for an event that is very important to him, is making headlines for his likely meeting with King Charles after the monarch's olive branch.

The royal watchers are abuzz with speculation on whether the Duke will reunite with his ailing dad during the trip as the King has changed the table with his message on Harry's milestone birthday.

Harry has officially confirmed that, honouring his commitment as patron, he will be at the WellChild Awards in London on 30 September.

Meghan Markle's hubby has been championing the charity for a decade and a half, uplifting children facing grave health challenges and their families.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are not expected to travel to the UK with their father, will not only present an award to one of the amazingly brave young winners but also take the stage for what promises to be a stirring speech.

"I am once again honoured to attend this year's WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs," said Harry.

The news of Harry's upcoming trip comes following birthday wishes from the Royal Family. However, there's one sign that suggests Prince Harry and his father King Charles might not meet up, despite both being in the UK. It's all down to the King's busy schedule.