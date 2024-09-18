Dave Navarro breaks silence after Jane’s Addiction cancels tour

Dave Navarro was praised for handling the situation calmly after Perry Farrell punched him

Dave Navarro finally addressed his altercation with Perry Farrell after a week.



The Guitarist issued a separate statement along with Jane’s Addiction bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins after the rock band announced they had cancelled the remainder of their tour due to the front man’s dramatic outburst on stage.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," they stated, informing fans that they were left with no alternative.

They continued in the post, which was shared late Monday night, September 16, that "our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has led them to make this decision. "We hope that he will find the help he needs."

"We deeply regret that we cannot come through for all our fans," they added, expressing regret for their fans and ticket holders.

"We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis," they concluded before signing off. "Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric, and Stephen."

Navarro’s’ statement with the Jane’s Addiction bassist and drummer came after the band cancelled last week's tour due to intense events.



On Friday, September 13, the band’s reunion gig ended abruptly when Farrell, 65, took a jab at his 57-year-old bandmate and swung a punch before being pulled away.

Navarro received widespread praise for his calm response. Footage showed him standing still and placing a hand on Farrell’s chest in an effort to defend himself.