Britney Spears ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence over VMAs backlash

Sam Asghari jumps to support estranged wife Britney Spears as she faces cyber bullying

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, who settled divorce with the popstar earlier this year, jumped to her support amid online backlash.

Spears came under fire when social media influencer Michael Pavano posted a video mocking Spears’ reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s VMAs performance on Friday, September 13, which garnered a lot of attention.

Sam Asghari, the Toxic popstar’s now-ex-husband, took to the comments section of the influencer’s video and defended ex-wife.

“Not cool,” wrote the Iranian model. His comment gained support among other users who sympathised with Spears.

Following the Espresso singer’s VMAs performance, the Womanizer songstress posted an Instagram video which is now deleted.

In the video, she asked Carpenter questions about the concept of her space-themed performance.

Notably, the performance paid tribute to Spears by playing a snippet of the popstars' hit song Oops!…I Did It Again, as Carpenter transitioned from Please Please Please to Taste.

Spears confessed in her video that she did not watch the award ceremony but only a few clips on YouTube.

“Why is she kissing an alien onstage?” Spears asked.

Although 'The Princess of Pop' expressed admiration for the Short n Sweet singer, she remained confused about one part of the set, “I love her. I adore her to death [but] I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl? That was weird.”

Spears continued, “This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet and I thought that was kind of cool.”

“Because I forget I’m famous sometimes … but that was kind of cool. This Sabrina girl, Carpenter, she said something about me and I was like, ‘Thanks! That’s cool!’ She made me cool.”