Zayn Malik announces debut solo tour in 10 years post One Direction

Zayn Malik crashed Jimmy Fallon's monologue for the second time

Zayn Malik sent fans into a frenzy after announcing his first-ever solo tour in nearly a decade since leaving the globally acclaimed boy band One Direction.



On Tuesday night, September 17, the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker crashed Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to announce his debut solo tour, STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR.

The host began saying, "This is gonna be one of our best shows ever we’ve ever done. I think so…" when the audience erupted in cheers as Malik, 31, walked onto the stage, sporting a smirk while holding a note and a mug.

The Night Changes crooner made his way to Fallon's desk without saying a word and casually played his music on the host's laptop.

Malik showed some of his dance moves before leaving the note to Fallon and waving to the audience as he exited the stage.

"I’m going on my first ever solo tour this autumn," he read the former One Direction heart throb’s note. "You can come check out my Stairway to The Sky Tour across the U.S. and the U.K."

Zayn Malik channeled his One Direction look to make solo tour announcement

Fallon reached for the poster promoting Malik's upcoming tour and continued to read the note. The What I Am singer was channelling his 1D look, per the Zquad.

"He looks so 1D Zayn here like his look omg," noted one fan leading to a slew of affirmations saying, "Literally I thought this was an old vid" and "I feel like I transported back to time."

"This is so him, not even a word just vibes," a second fan wrote on his wordless announcement.

"TOUR OMFG THIS IS NOT A DRILL," exclaimed the third fan.

Malik's crashing Fallon's monologue was a deja vu . In March, the Pillowtalk hitmaker announced his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs in the same way.