Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Garcia ‘focused on co-parenting’ amid divorce

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia amid divorce

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia are “focusing” on “co-parenting” amid divorce as the former maintains his silence on the matter.



“At this time, Mr. Chigvintsev will not comment on any pending proceeding,” Chigvintsev’s attorney Ilona Antonyan told People in a statement, highlighting that he and Garcia, who he share’s 4-year-old Matteo with, are “focused on co-parenting and working together for the best interests of their son.”

Antonyan also shed some light on the couple’s divorce proceedings’ status, talking about the 42-year-old’s recent response to Garcia’s Sept. 11 filing.

“The divorce response preserves Mr. Chigvintsev’s financial rights to support and fees,” Antonyan’s statement continued.

“Failure to check these boxes in the responsive pleadings waives the right to seek such remedies. There is no motion pending for spousal support or fees, also known as the Request for Order.”

The lawyer Antonyan that Chigvintsev and Garcia “intend to resolve all pending issues on mutually acceptable terms.”