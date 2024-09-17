Miley Cyrus faces major setback after Disney Legend award win

Miley Cyrus faces major blow after significant Disney win

Miley Cyrus faces a new challenge after receiving the Disney Legend Award for her iconic portrayal of Hannah Montana in the hit 2006-2011 series.

The former Disney star, who bagged two Grammy Awards for her chart-topping track Flowers this year, was slapped with a lawsuit for copyright infringement of a Bruno Mars song.

This comes after the multi-hyphenate star was accused of copying the 38-year-old singer’s When I Was Your Man, which received applause upon its release in 2013.

According to TMZ, Tempo Music Investments is behind the lawsuit, leaving Mars completely out of the scene.

The lawsuit accuses Cyrus of “intentionally copying” When I Was Your Man in Flowers, drawing similarities between the two chart-topping songs.

It further claimed that, “It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that Flowers would not exist without When I Was Your Man.”

However, Tempo Music also accused her producers Kid Harpoon, Tyler Harper, and her record label for having access to the Treasure hitmaker’s song.

The investment firm plans to seek a court order blocking Cyrus and her label from further distributing Flowers, and potentially removing the song from all platforms.