Whoopi Goldberg gives Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's brunch her seal of approval

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of The View, shared her thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent family brunch.

Goldberg acknowledged the challenges of reuniting as famous exes, saying, "It's very hard because people sit around and... judge it."

The actress believes Lopez and Affleck's Polo Lounge meeting was likely initiated by their children.

"I think they went because [their] kids wanted to," Goldberg said.

Regarding the pair's affectionate display, Goldberg commented, "I'm assuming... everybody was doing their thing, and if you're happy with your family, then you are affectionate with them."

Goldberg clarified, "It doesn't mean you're going home with them again. It just means, you know, 'I'm not so mad at you that I can't sit across from you.'"

Her co-hosts expressed concerns about the potential impact on Lopez's twins, Emme and Max (16), and Affleck's children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12).

Alyssa Farrah Griffin warned, "It can be hard and disorienting for kids when they feel like they're in the gray space in relationships."

Sunny Hostin speculated, "Maybe they're giving it a second try, and then maybe those divorce papers will disappear."

Ana Navarro offered insight into the enduring attraction between Lopez and Affleck.

"Who can blame Ben? J. Lo is looking good," Navarro said.

Navarro emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their blended families.

"I do like this a lot though because they were married for a couple of years, they dated before that, they've become blended families and they both have teenage kids who've become close with each other and are friendly with each other."

Navarro concluded, "I think it's good to keep that going. They can get a divorce, but it doesn't mean their families need to be estranged."