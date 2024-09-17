Queen Elizabeth's important message to King Charles from deathbed

King Charles received important message from Queen Elizabeth before her death

Queen Elizabeth II - who breathed her last at Balmoral on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 - is making headlines for her two key letters she wrote during her final hours on her deathbed.

Robert Hardman has shared new details of the final moments of the late Queen in his book Charles III: New King, New Court. The expert also revealed something new about the last two letters she sent.

In the book, Hardman said that shortly after Queen's private secretary Sir Edward wrote his note, a footman brought in a locked red box of paperwork found at the late royal's deathbed.



He wrote: "When it was opened, staff discovered two sealed letters: one to her son and heir, now King Charles III, and the other to Sir Edward himself. While their contents are unlikely ever to be made public, the existence of the letters shows that Elizabeth, 96, quietly recognised her time on this earth was at an end."



According to some royal commentators and historians, the Queen passed some very important and key details to her eldest son Charles, wit some speculating as the late monarch wrote about Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and other royals' future with the Firm. However, the actual details of the letters have not been revealed so far.

Alongside the letters was final piece of paperwork and last royal order, which was her choice of candidates for the Order of Merit for "exceptionally meritorious service" across the Commonwealth.



Hardman added: "Even on her deathbed, there had been work to do. And she had done it."

The late Queen's private secretary Sir Edward Young documented the heartbreaking moments in a memo, saying: "Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn't have been aware of anything. No pain."