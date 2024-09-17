King Charles' surprise reaction to Prince Andrew's stunt revealed

King Charles III, who's said to be at odd with Prince Andrew over his alleged stunts, reportedly reacted to the Duke of York's unexpected move.

Renowned TV presenter Emily Maitlis has finally broken her silence about the King's surprise reaction to the Duke's Newsnight interview, explaining the pain of the monarch.

Charles according to Maitlis, reacted to Andrew's interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in his own words, saying: 'The comment stunned me,'

Andrew's comments in the interview left Britons stunned and remained in headlines for weeks.



Former BBC newsreader Emily Maitlis, who has helped create the series, recently revealed that words from the King Charles after the interview have stayed with her ever since, explaining: "One month after the interview aired, I was taken aside by someone close to (then) Prince Charles and told - somewhat cryptically — that 'HRH was not unhappy with the interview'.

"The comment stunned me. In the years since, I have returned to that one line so many times in my head, trying to fathom the meaning of the message," she tola news outlet.

Maitlis, during a press interview with the BBC, added that in "some respect everything changed for Prince Andrew. He lost his royal duties. He lost the ability to wear uniform.



"He lost the respect, you know, of the nation and became, I think, much more difficult for him in his place in the Royal Family. And on the other side, we don't know if Epstein's victims gained anything from that."

The upcoming Amazon Prime series, 'A Very Royal Scandal', will be available to watch from Thursday with "newer and fresher insight "into Andrew's interview with Maitlis.