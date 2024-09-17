Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce didn't end couple's affection for each other

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's family brunch PDA filled outing sparks reconciliation rumours.



A recent family brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge has ignited speculation about Affleck and Lopez's relationship status.

According to a source, the Hypnotic star initiated the meeting to showcase their friendship and get photographed together.

"It was Ben Affleck's idea to meet there," the insider revealed. "He wanted to show that they are friendly exes."

The Batman star's goal, as explained by the source, was "He wanted those photos. You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there."

However, upon meeting, Affleck reportedly found Lopez irresistible.

"Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off," the source shared. "They have always had a lot of s**ual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another."

The former couple was spotted holding hands and kissing during the brunch, which included their children: Seraphina (15), Samuel (12), Emme (16), and Max (16).

Despite the PDA-filled reunion, sources clarify that this doesn't signify a reconciliation.

"[Lopez is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though," a source told People magazine.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on their second wedding anniversary last month, citing irreconcilable differences.

Notably, the Marry Me star wore her engagement ring on her pinky finger and a "Jennifer" ring on her wedding finger during the brunch.