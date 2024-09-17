Kourtney Kardashian on co-sleeping with kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian on sleeping with kids

Kourtney Kardashian got candid on how she looks at co-sleeping as a part of “different” parenting styles and children.



“I think every person’s different and every child is different. My oldest son [Mason Disick] slept with me till he was 7,” the Kardashians star revealed in a conversation on Monday’s episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast.

She said she thinks it’s “natural and instinctual”.

“I mean also part of it [was] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come to my room,” the reality star continued. “And then at 7 he just stopped and he was like, ‘I’m done with you, I sleep in my own room.’”

Kourtney, who is a mom to four kids, further shared what age her daughter, Penelope Disick, stopped co-sleeping with her.

“And then my daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11,” the Kardashian shared about her only daughter who turned 12 in July.

The frank discussion of sleeping arrangements began when the 45-year-old Lemme founder said that her sleep schedule is currently at its "craziest" due to her infant son's routine.

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker welcomed her son Rocky in November 2023.

“I’m on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby. As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is,” she said.