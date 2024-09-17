Suki Waterhouse admits she’s finding parenting advice from THIS resource

Suki Waterhouse reveals she didn't prepare much before birth of a baby girl

Suki Waterhouse has recently admitted she previously didn't consult different websites and parenting books before welcoming her baby daughter in March.



Speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM's Ben +1 show, the singer said, “I wasn't really leaving the house very much by the end. You know, I didn't really want to be out and about.”

“There was something really, I found really wonderful about that limitation and just like preparing for something, preparing for this complete unknown. I had no idea what to expect,” stated the Burn actress.

Suki told the host, “I did not read any bloody books.”

When asked if she regrets not preparing more before her child, the Misbehaviour actress replied, “No, not really. I mean, I don't know. Even when I kind of...I mean, Google is a great thing, isn't it?”.

“But Reddit when you have kids, it's like Reddit in life. Reddit after everything, right? But yeah. That was probably where I'm gonna learn everything on how to raise my child is Reddit,” quipped Suki.

Earlier in July, the actress explained how she performed at Coachella shorty after giving birth to her daughter while speaking on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast.

“I got offered Coachella a long time before I got pregnant. And then when I found out I got pregnant, I remember counting up the months, and I was like, 'Oh no. Oh no,’” recalled Suki.

The actress and singer opened up that she and her fiancé Robert Pattinson didn’t prepare much for their daughter.

“We were both actually just like, let's just be surprised. Let's just see what it's like, and let's be surprised by the whole thing,” she mentioned.

Suki added, “But those first two weeks were absolutely insane. You spend so much time just imagining what it's gonna be like. And I think for me, it just felt like this transition.”