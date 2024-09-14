Prince Harry’s pal sets record straight over major rumour about him

Prince Harry, who is set to mark his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday, had the support of his pal, who cleared a major misconception about the Duke of Sussex.

King Charles’ younger son had left his senior royal position in 2020 alongside with his wife Meghan Markle, and moved to US to start a life away from the Firm.

However, following his explosive memoir, Spare, Prince Harry has been a target of multiple accusations, which a close friend set the record straight for.

Author and founder of Mental Health Mates, Bryony Gordon said that many people are “disappointed” when she tells people about the true character of Prince Harry.

She shared that ever since she and the Duke have been friends, she has been “peppered with questions from people curious to know more about his character.”

“And when I tell them my honest opinion, that he is kind, funny and pretty damn normal, all things considered, I often see a flash of disappointment cloud their faces,” she wrote in the Daily Mail.

“Followed quickly by words to the effect of ‘well, you would say that, you know him,’ as if knowing someone should disqualify you from having a trusted opinion about them.”

She continued, “I’ve heard a lot of fairly negative things said about him, character assassinations that bear no resemblance to the man I’ve come to count as a friend.”

Bryony also described Harry as “the one who cares passionately about injured veterans, and who’s done more than most to change perceptions of mental health in this country,” referring to the UK.

Amid rumours of his desire to return to the UK, Prince Harry himself made a subtle remark about his relationship with the royal family.

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” he said in his latest interview. “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.”

It appears that the Duke is content over where he is in life and offered a message of peace to the royal.



He continued, “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”