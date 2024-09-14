Prince Andrew's dream to keep Royal Lodge finally shatters

Prince Andrew is seemingly on the verge of losing the Royal Lodge as per new shocking details.

According to a new report by GB News, the Duke of York will not be able to leave the massive royal residence for his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as inheritance property.

Gareth Russell, a royal expert shared, "In theory, had everything gone the way Prince Andrew had hoped, there would have been possibly two inheritance homes for his daughters."

"But it's incredibly unlikely that that will be the fate for Royal Lodge," he added.

“Maybe Mayfair is the alternative inheritance home given that Royal Lodge might not be Andrew's for the remainder of his life, much less something he's in any position to bequeath to his daughters, the royal expert shared.

For the unversed, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, owned a home in Mayfair, which will be given to the York's Princesses.

Speaking of the Royal Lodge feud between Andrew and King Charles, the sources shared that the monarch has pulled out his brother's security and now he has to pay for his financial needs.