Nicole Kidman makes surprising remarks about her marriage

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman marriage is not as perfect as it appears

Nicole Kidman reflected on the portrayal of ideal marriages in media.

While answering a question about her own marriage with Keith Urban, The Perfect Couple actress made a meaningful remark.

During an interview with E! News, for the promotion of her latest Netflix series, the 57-year-old actress was asked if such as a thing as ‘perfect marriage’ exists.

“There's no perfect anything,” the Australian star replied wittily.

Nicole was then questioned about her marriage with Keith being portrayed as a perfect marriage in media.

The Babygirl actress responded, “I don't see any of that. No, I don't see that.”

“Anything that's presented as perfect… forget it,” she added.



Previously, in an interview with People magazine, Nicole called herself “lucky” to have met her second husband. But she made a point to tell the audience not to believe anything they see in press.

'I'm so lucky that I have Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love,' she told the outlet.

Kidman continued, "I'm so lucky that I have Keith ... that gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back."

The actress was previously married to Tom Cruise for ten years before the Mission Impossible actor filed for divorce in 2001.