Prince William refuses Kate Middleton’s heartbreaking request: ‘betrayed’

Prince William is not keen on giving in to the request of his wife Kate Middleton, who recently completed her cancer treatment, despite her pleas.

The Prince of Wales’ estranged brother Prince Harry, will be marking his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15th, but there will be disappointment for the Princess Catherine.

Kate, who still holds a soft corner for her brother-in-law, is reportedly eager to reach out to him given the close bond they used to share, a source revealed previously.

However, William will not be reaching out his brother, despite reuniting late last month for the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

“What a difference the years have brought,” a source told The Mirror. “When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother. Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much-needed modernisation of The Firm.”

The insider continued, “But now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day.”

The update comes after former royal butler Paul Burrell told Closer magazine that Kate wants William and Harry to make amends and have a relationship again.

He shared that the Princess of Wales “wants nothing more than for William to reach out and wish Harry a happy 40th birthday.”

Burrell suggested that William “does not like betrayal,” and Harry “has betrayed” him with his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Given William's feelings, Kate is supporting him but cannot shake the urge to reconnect with Harry, who treated her like the "sister he never had."