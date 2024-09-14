Lil Wayne ‘hurt’ after Super Bowl halftime show snub

Lil Wayne expresses disappointment of loosing Super Bowl halftime show gig to Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne is heartbroken after Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, Wayne's hometown



Expressing his sheer disappointment, the rapper born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. took to Instagram late at night on Thursday, September 12, saying the news "broke" him.

"Forgive me for the delay," Wayne, 41, began to reflect on his state. "I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. Thank you to every voice… Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back."

"That hurt a lot," he dished on his feelings. "I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. For just automatically mentally putting myself in that position, like someone told me that was my position."

What hurt the Lollipop hitmaker the most is that Super Bowl LIX will take place in the city where he was born, raised, and first made his name as a rapper.

"I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that stage, and that platform in my city," he said. "It broke me. I'm just trying to put me back together."

Wayne shared his deep pain a couple of days after Lamar took to Instagram on Sunday, September 8, to announce that he had been tapped to headline the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music halftime show, which will take place on February 9, 2025.