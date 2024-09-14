Eminem's latest album sparks controversy with Diddy murder accusations

The murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. in the 1990s remain a mystery, with ongoing investigations and new witnesses coming forward nearly 30 years later.



Recently, Duane 'Keefe D' Davis was charged with Tupac's murder, but he reportedly went undercover for the police to implicate Diddy, whose alleged involvement in the case has been speculated for decades without evidence.

Eminem has now weighed in on the case through his lyrics in his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) Expanded Mourner's Edition. In his track Fuel, he questions Diddy's role in both murders, rapping:

"So who'll be picked next, whose name gonna be next up?/Notorious B.I.G.'s death was the domino effect of Tupac's murder. Like facial tissue, whose clock should I clean next? Puff's?/'Til he's in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?/Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there'll have been?!? Do not test like an essay (Why?)/'Cause like where my homies out West, aye (Yeah).

“We can just say (What?)/I'm like an R-A-P-E-R/I got so many S-As/S-As/Wait, he didn't just spell the word rapper and leave out a 'P', did he?/Yup/R-I-P, rest in peace, Biggie/And 'Pac, both of y'all should be living/Yup, but I ain't tryna beef with him 'cause he might put a hit on me like Keefe D, get him/And that's the only way you're gonna be killing me (Nah)/Ain't gonna be on no beat, silly (Yeah)," the rapper continued.

Eminem appears to be suggesting that Diddy had a role in both murders, which occurred during a time of high tensions between the Crips and Bloods gangs.

Diddy has recently faced 10 lawsuits in the past 11 months for various charges of abuse and assault, but remains at large.

Rumours also suggest that he has been involved with three-letter agencies for decades and possesses incriminating footage of celebrities from his parties. These claims will be explored in 50 Cent's upcoming Netflix docuseries 'Diddy Do It?'.