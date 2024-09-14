'The Perfect Couple' co-star reveals unexpected side to Nicole Kidman

Lieve Schreiber reveals Nicole Kidman is quick to get 'inappropriate' on set

Lieve Schreiber saw an unexpected side to Nicole Kidman after working together on the newly-released series, The Perfect Couple.

The Ray Donovan actor reportedly had a “fun” time on set because of the Big Little Lies actress after his uncertainty over signing on to the role.

“We’ve been friends for years and I never really imagined us working together, so it was one of the great surprises of doing this gig,” Schreiber said in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Thursday.



However, the Scream actor was surprised to see Kidman's different personality on set. “I got things from Nicole Kidman that I had no idea existed,” Schreiber, quipped.

Contrasting the Australian actress’ usual demeanour, Schreiber noted, “You know, she really exudes grace and elegance and authority and all these things. I’m here to tell you that I have never met anyone so quick to be inappropriate on a set than Nicole.”

He further added, “One day, they will release the outtakes from this show and all of our improvs, preferably one day after we’re all dead, and you’ll see some extraordinary Nicole Kidman footage.”

The duo co-stars in the movie adaptation based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, The Perfect Couple.

Schreiber's comments come after he revealed in an interview with TheWrap that he initially debated to take on the project, but Kidman eventually became the reason for him to get on-board.