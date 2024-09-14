Prince William gets praise from ‘Harry Potter’ alum: ‘powerful positions’

Prince William appears to have left quite an impression on Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright.

The Prince of Wales, who launched his new Earthshot Prize aimed at 5 to 15-year-olds, has earned praises for his initiative, and showing off leadership skills as the future heir to the throne.

“It empowers young people to not feel like they’re being left behind,” Wright told People Magazine of William’s initiative. “We’re leaning into young people’s imaginations and voices and ideas. And also bringing to the forefront something that I think is incredibly important.”

The actress, 33, who is a longtime environmental activist with a vibrant platform called Go Gently, has partnered with William’s Earthshot Prize to come up with creative solutions to tackle global challenges.

The new project for young children, in collaboration British children's show Blue Peter,

aims to empower kids to “believe that the ideas that they have are important.”

Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter, also shared that her son, who will turn one in a few days, inspired her to see the world differently.

“Just seeing the way that he’s experiencing the world – all the things he gravitates toward are things in nature,” Wright said.

“It is interesting to see, though his innocent life, how much he interacts with nature, and again, why it’s so important for us, in more powerful positions as grown adults to make the effort and be aware.”