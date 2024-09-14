Cardi B on new motherhood, ‘Thank you everyone’

Cardi B on becoming a mother of three

Cardi B shared an update on motherhood after recently welcoming her third baby with estranged husband Offset.



The 31-year-old rapper took to her broadcast channel and gushed about the love and support she received as she became a mom of three.

“Thank you everyone that has shown me so much love,” the proud mom shared, adding, “I'm sooo in love with my little baby!! She so cute and tiny.”

The singer also shed some light on how she’s been feeling post-birth, with some good updates to share.

“I feel good!” she said. “Very rejuvenated very empowered, very MOTHA.”

“But yes thank you so much for all the beautiful things y'all say it feels really good,” she continued. “Bardigang here's a lil pic to get yall mad! Don't judge!! See yall soon.”

Cardi B shared a screenshot of herself on a FaceTime chat, pouting for the camera and making a kissing face.

The rapper, who is already a mother to son Wave, three, and daughter Kulture, six, with Offset, welcomed her third child on Saturday, September 7. She announced the news via an Instagram carousel on Thursday, September 12.