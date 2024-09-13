Prince William and Kate proudly watch as Prince George takes his first flying lesson

Prince George’s aviation dreams come true with flying lesson.

Prince George’s long-standing fascination with aviation has taken a thrilling turn as he recently enjoyed his first flying lesson.

The 11-year-old, who has been enamored with aircraft since he was a toddler, took to the skies with an instructor while his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, looked on from the ground.

The lesson took place at White Waltham Airfield, just a 20-minute drive from the family's Windsor home.

According to The Sun, he had a memorable hour-long session on the last day of the school summer holidays.

After his flight, the young royal relaxed with William and Kate at the West London Aero Club’s clubhouse.

With a royal history of aviation enthusiasts, George’s newfound skills hint at a promising future in flying. While anyone can start learning to fly at any age, solo flights require the pilot to be at least 16 years old.

His great-grandfather, Prince Philip, began his flying training at White Waltham in 1952 and earned his Royal Air Force wings the following year.

Meanwhile, George's father, Prince William, has a distinguished aviation career of his own.

William’s journey in aviation started in 2009 when he trained as a Search and Rescue Pilot, first stationed at RAF Valley in Anglesey.

He also served in the Falkland Islands before transitioning to become an Air Ambulance Pilot with East Anglian Air Ambulance from March 2015 to July 2017.

This week, William expressed his desire to return to flying helicopters during a visit to the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters in Llanelli, South Wales.

Reflecting on his past experiences, he shared, "I can't stop talking about helicopters and medical kits. I miss it all. I’m quite keen to stay a bit longer and might come back for a weekend."