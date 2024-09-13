Hailey and Justin Bieber's refreshing take on 'traditional' baby names revealed

Hailey and Justin Bieber break stereotypes with unique name choice

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s decision to opt for a rather “traditional” name made waves following the birth of their first son.

The couple, who welcomed their baby boy last month, announced his arrival in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The Baby singer wrote at the time, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER”

Fans thronged the comments section with heartwarming comments for the little one, praising the couple’s unique name choice.

Earlier it was revealed that the pop star decided to name his only son after his father Jeremy ‘Jack’ Bieber, staying true to his family roots.

During an exclusive interview with Hello, linguistic and cultural expert at Babbel, Noel Wolf, shared his thoughts on the famous couple's decision and its potential to spark a trend among celebrities.

Noel said, "Naming trends often follow what's currently popular in culture, like influences from popular media, historical events, and even celebrities.”

The language expert claimed that reviving the old trend could bring about a shift in the naming pattern for parents in the industry, serving as an example for many.

He further added, "When famous people start using certain names or phrases, they can introduce new trends into the public's view. So, if celebrities begin to name their babies simple, straightforward names like 'Jack,' they may reinforce the appeal of those names.

"If people start seeing classic names like these as aspirational, we may see a comeback of classic naming styles, where names with simple, recognisable syllables such as 'Jack,' 'Emma,' 'Grace,' and 'James' re-enter popular culture."

According to reliable sources, Baby Jack was originally born to the celebrity couple on August 22, 2024.