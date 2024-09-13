Jennifer Aniston's co-star makes 'painful' confession about her

Jennifer Aniston's co-star makes shocking admission about actress

Jennifer Aniston’s co-star Alec Baldwin makes a shocking remark about the actress, recalling his ‘painful’ experience after they teamed up in 2008.

Aniston, who made a cameo on the actor’s hit TV show 30 Rock alongside Tina Fey, playing the role of Claire, shared an intimate scene with him, in which her character obsesses over Baldwin's character, Jack Donaghy.

During an exclusive interview with New York Magazine, Baldwin described his experience with the Friends star as ‘painful,’ struggling to understand how her other co-stars could feel comfortable getting intimate with her.

He told the outlet, "I mean, every man who's had to make out with [Aniston] in TV and movies — I don't know how they do it."

He jokingly revealed his thoughts on the scene only to heap on praises for her just days later.

Speaking to People Magazine, the actor referred to it as the “greatest day of [hit] life.”

In response to the host’s question about what it was like working with Aniston, Baldwin described her as 'a doll', sharing positive remarks about the actress, who is widely known for her role as Rachel Green in the 90s’ hit sitcom.