Ben Affleck breaks down in tears over failed marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck faced a difficult time after his brief marriage to Jennifer Lopez ended in divorce.



With the support of his long-time friend, Matt Damon, Affleck reportedly experienced an emotional breakdown, struggling with feelings of jealousy and regret over his life choices.

As per DailyMail, Affleck confided in Damon about the emotional toll his failed marriage had taken on him.

"Ben is feeling particularly vulnerable and humiliated after his divorce from JLo," an insider told (link unavailable) "He broke down in tears and admitted to Matt that he was jealous of his lifestyle."

The Hypnotic star reportedly told Damon that he felt like he had made the wrong choices in life, while Damon had consistently taken the right path.

Earlier this year, rumours surfaced about difficulties in Affleck and Lopez's relationship. Affleck was notably absent from public appearances with Lopez for 47 days, raising questions about the state of their marriage.

Tensions seemed to grow when Lopez attended the premiere of her film Atlas alone, and later canceled her tour to focus on her family.

The couple spent the summer apart, and Affleck was notably absent from Lopez's Bridgerton-themed birthday party in August. Their separation was made official when Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, exactly two years after they got married at Affleck's Georgia mansion.

Damon has been a constant source of support for Affleck. During the premiere of the movie Unstoppable, which Affleck co-produced with Damon and stars Lopez, Damon made it clear that he was there for his friend, not to discuss the divorce.

According to insiders, the Marry Me star tried to approach Damon at the event to discuss Affleck, but Damon tactfully shut down the conversation.

"Matt Damon shut down any attempt that JLo made to discuss Ben at the premiere," a source revealed. Damon reportedly expressed his gratitude for Lopez's participation in the film but made it clear that the focus wasn't on Affleck.