Jenna Ortega recalls kiss with ‘uncomfortable’ Cameron Boyce

Jenna Ortega recalled an “uncomfortable” audition with the late actor Cameron Boyce.
Ortega, who was a teen at the time of the audition along with Boyce, recounted the experience while speaking to her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara during an interview for French outlet Canal+, via People.
Boyce, who was a friend to the actress at the time, died in his sleep after having a seizure, in 2019 at the age of 20.
“The last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce — I’d known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss [in an audition] and he knew me, since I was 11 or 12,” Ortega shared with her cast mates.
“This is a few years later, 15 or 16, we came in and we were supposed to be love interests. But because he obviously felt weird and he was a bit older, he was like — we both just kinda looked at each other and we were like, ‘No, we can’t do this.'”
“He was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time,” Ortega added, remarking that she was “really thankful and grateful” that Boyce took a stand in between the audition and prioritised her comfortability over the job.
“And then, we wished each other well,” she said.
Kanye West sparks controversy at South Korea show with Anti-Adidas chant
Anne to travel to The Netherlands on behalf of King Charles
The Princess of Wales released the video message on Monday
'playboy Harry' issued new warnings ahead of his milestone birthday