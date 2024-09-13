Jessica Alba offers advice to Vanessa Kirby ahead of 'Fantastic Four' reboot

Jessica Alba starred as Sue Storm in 2005 and 2007 'Fantastic Four' instalments

From one Sue Storm to another, Jessica Alba gave Vanessa Kirby a playful piece of advice.

During an interview with Collider, Alba, notable for her role as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, in the 2005 film Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, has passed a light-hearted tip to Kirby, who is set to portray the same character in an upcoming reboot of the franchise, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"I’d tell her to just have fun and soak in the moments," the 43-year-old actress said.

Reminiscing on her time when she got to play the character, Alba continued, "It was probably one of the best times of my life, going around the world and meeting all of the people that just love The Fantastic Four and love these comic books and can relate to these stories."

"To be able to meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to them," she added, "I would say that's first and foremost for anyone who gets the honour of playing one of these awesome characters."

Moreover, after her Fantastic Four co-star Chris Evans made a cameo in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Alba also teased her own potential Marvel Comic Universe return.

"I would love to be part of that universe any time," she said.

Additionally, Kirby will be starred in the upcoming 2025 reboot alongside Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Mr Fantastic, Johnny Storm and The Thing, respectively.