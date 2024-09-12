Kate Middleton's move criticised as emotionally manipulative: 'soppy teenagers'

The Princess of Wales released a heartfelt video with Prince William and her family

Princess Kate has faced criticism from royal insiders regarding the style of her major announcement this week.

The Princess of Wales released a heartfelt and personal video featuring Prince William, their children, and her parents, offering a rare glimpse into their private family life.

In the three-minute video, Kate and William are seen engaging with their children in various settings—playing in the woods, on the beach, and in the sea—while Kate provides an update on her cancer treatment, revealing she has completed her preventative chemotherapy.

However, a royal source criticised some scenes in the video as "unregal."

The source remarked, "It’s no coincidence that the Middletons are featured and not the King and Queen. I can assure you that Charles and Camilla will not be filmed kissing on a beach, as William and Catherine were, until hell freezes over. It’s distinctly unregal."

Despite this, GB News reports that King Charles and Queen Camilla view the announcement as "wonderful news" and continue to offer their support and best wishes for Kate’s recovery.

Another critic described the video as reminiscent of content produced by Meghan Markle, calling it emotionally manipulative.

They commented, "All that lying around, hugging, and kissing—they’re not soppy teenagers. It felt manipulative. This is the kind of thing Meghan would produce. The resources spent on this video could have been better utilized elsewhere, such as visiting other women undergoing cancer treatment. That’s what Diana would have done."



In the video, Kate also shared her plans to return to work soon and undertake several engagements by the end of the year, while emphasizing her priority of staying cancer-free as she continues her recovery.