Mysterious £1M Royal house next to Prince William's Adelaide Cottage remains unused

Prince William and Princess Kate are keeping a little-known secret behind their Windsor home: a neglected and dilapidated annexe that could solve their space issues.



The redbrick building, situated next to Adelaide Cottage, has been left abandoned but is now under consideration for renovation by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A source reveals that the couple is exploring plans to renovate and extend the annexe, which would not only provide additional space but also remove them from the running for Royal Lodge.

"There is quite a sizeable property that has just been left abandoned next to Adelaide Cottage," the source disclosed.

"Renovating it would offer them ample room and take them off the consideration list for Royal Lodge."

Since moving to the Berkshire estate in late summer 2022, the Wales family has split their time between the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage and their cherished Anmer Hall retreat on the Sandringham Estate.

While the Cottage is ideally located near Lambrook School, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend, the family is reportedly keen on transforming the £1 million annexe into a spacious extension to better accommodate their needs.

William is reportedly "conscious of public scrutiny" regarding royal expenditures and is carefully considering how to manage the costs personally.

According to a source, while plans to renovate the £1 million have been quietly in the works, the family has been waiting for the right moment to move forward.

"The property is currently uninhabitable and requires extensive renovation if it’s to be used," the source explained.

"Discussions about incorporating it into the overall cottage grounds have been ongoing, but it’s a matter of timing."