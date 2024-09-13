Prince William revisits Air Force Base where he earned his wings, joined by Kate

Prince William celebrates RAF and international cadets at prestigious ceremony.

Prince William is reflecting on his past while showing strong support for his father, King Charles.

On September 12, the Prince of Wales made a poignant return to the Royal Air Force base where he earned his wings in 2008, with his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton by his side.

This visit saw William representing his father at the Sovereign’s Parade at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

The appearance follows a recent trip to Wales on September 10 and comes shortly after Kate, shared a heartfelt video message announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

In her message, the Princess of Wales emphasized that while her "path to healing and full recovery is long," she remains focused on taking each day as it comes.

Having significantly reduced his public engagements over the past nine months due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, William is now ready to resume his royal duties.

He has plans for more appearances this week and is also preparing for a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, in November for the Earthshot Prize—an event he will attend without Kate.

Upon arriving at RAF Cranwell on September 12, Prince William was greeted with a Royal Salute and enjoyed a spectacular flypast over the college.

During the ceremony, the Prince of Wales inspected the Guard's front rank, presented four prestigious awards, and delivered an inspiring speech congratulating the new graduates.

Following the formal proceedings, William mingled with the newly commissioned officers, their families, and friends in the College Dining Room.

He took the time to learn about their training experiences and future ambitions.

The event celebrated forty-eight RAF Cadets who completed their Commissioned Warrant Officers Course and Modular Initial Officer Training Course, along with four International Officer Cadets from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and Uganda.