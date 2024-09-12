Prince William makes new decision for Prince George’s future

Prince William is already setting plans for his children in motion as he readies himself for his upcoming role in the monarchy.



The Prince of Wales, who is the next in line to the throne, is now mapping out how his Prince George’s activities, which will cater to his interests, while performing royal duties.

The future king, who recently visited Wales Air Ambulance headquarters in Llanelli, South Wales, shared that he still longs to return to flying, especially since his heir is also keen on becoming a pilot one day.

“I can't stop talking about helicopters and medical kits and all sorts,” William told the crowd. “I’m sorry I take ages waffling about it. I miss it all. I'm quite keen to stay a bit longer.”

William had worked as a helicopter pilot with both East Anglian Air Ambulance and RAF Search. He also suggested that he may return for a weekend to join the Wales Air Ambulance.

“I’m thinking I might come back for a weekend at some point. I saw the Cardiff team a while ago and said to them I'll come back and join them.”

Previously, the father of three had revealed to a guest at a Buckingham Palace Garden party in May that his son, George, is a “potential pilot in the making.”

William’s recent appearance came just one day after his wife Kate Middleton announced that she is finally “cancer-free” following nine months of chemotherapy treatment.