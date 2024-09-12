Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from suicide

Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from jumping off the Nashville bridge

Jon Bon Jovi is a life saver.



As per reports from Deadline, the musician talked a woman out of taking her life as she hanged off the ledge of a Nashville bridge Tuesday night.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and another person were filming a video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, which overlooks the Cumberland River, when they noticed a distressed-looking woman standing past the safety barrier.

Bon Jovi and the other person were seen approaching the woman and striking up a conversation with her in a police-released video that has since been removed.

According to Deadline, it took Bon Jovi a minute or so to come over to the woman's side, and assist her in getting back onto the pavement.

In a response to the incident, Chief of Police John Drake said in a social media statement, “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

The rocker has shown his sympathetic side on various occasions, especially being the founder of the JBJ Soul Foundation, which aims to battle hunger, poverty and homelessness.

“Nearly two decades ago when I formed the JBJ Soul Foundation and JBJ Soul Kitchens, I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable, community-based work,” Bon Jovi said in a statement earlier this year. “I know this for sure: Helping one’s community is helping one’s self.”