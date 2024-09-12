Kelly Ripa remembers last conversation with late Shannen Doherty

Kelly Ripa reflects on final conversation with late Shannen Doherty

Kelly Ripa has recently recalled her final conversation with late Shannen Doherty.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk show host revealed that Shannen knew she didn’t have much time left because of cancer.

However, Kelly remembered playing a matchmaker for Shannen at the time on her podcast in June.

Kelly told ET, “I always had an idea in my mind as to who might be a good match with Shannen.”

“But the last conversation, she actually said to me, you know, 'I'm kind of a tough sell, because I don't have a lot of time left’,” remarked the media personality.

During the podcast, the Charmed actress told Kelly, “I think it's hard for somebody like me, in my personal opinion, because it's hard to go into dating someone when you know that they might have an expiration date. So, I think I'm a very hard sell.”

Kelly spilled to the outlet that she could not overcome Shannen’s death.

“We're the same age, we grew up together, and I always thought that she got the rawest deal of anyone in show business,” explained the talk show host.

Kelly mentioned, “I still believe that, I stand by that. And I just really adored her. Every experience I ever had with her was so positive.”

“She's a generous human being,” she continued.

Kelly pointed out, “I felt very crushed that she seemed to know that her time was very, very limited, but I will say that she was telling me about her treatments and it was so brutal and painful.”

“It sounds very glib, but just the fact that she's no longer in physical pain provides, I think, everyone that knew and loved her with a little peace,” she added.