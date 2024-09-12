Meghan Markle flaunts diamond necklace given by Prince Harry?

The couple attended the launch party for Godmothers bookstore in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle was spotted in California with Prince Harry, wearing a dazzling $30,000 diamond necklace.

The couple attended the launch party for Godmothers bookstore in Santa Barbara, and a new photo of them was shared by royal author Elizabeth Holmes on her personal Instagram.

The post was shared with the caption: "I was invited to the opening weekend festivities of @godmothersbooks, a new bookstore in this picturesque oceanside enclave - along with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Oprah Winfrey and more from the rarefied Montecito set."

According to the royal style blog Royal Fashion Police, Meghan’s diamond necklace is a recent addition to her expanding jewelry collection.



The piece, known as the '18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' from Logan Hollowell, costs $30,000 (£23,261), according to Hello! magazine.

While it’s unclear when Meghan acquired the necklace, its symbolism of luck and fortune hints that it might have been a birthday gift from Prince Harry.



The jeweller writes: "Introducing the 18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds, a divine embodiment of luck and fortune inspired by the Roman goddess herself. Fortuna, the goddess of fortune and luck, serves as the muse for this exquisite piece, seamlessly blending elegance with the whims of fate."

The 43-year-old adhered to her classic style for the intimate event, donning a white tank top and wide-leg flared trousers by Ralph Lauren.

To add a touch of contrast, she wore black suede heels that matched her glossy raven hair. In addition, Meghan now owns the late Princess Diana's cherished Cartier 'Tennis' bracelet. Meghan has had the diamond tennis bracelet for several years and was first seen wearing it during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji in 2018.