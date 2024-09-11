Prince William 'grateful' for late Queen's support during parents' divorce

Late Queen ensured Prince William wasn't alone during his biggest moments

Even before Queen Elizabeth's death, her grandchildren always spoke of her in the highest regard, and Prince William was no exception.



Over the years, the future King has honoured her repeatedly, recognising her both as a beloved grandmother and a devoted monarch.

A royal expert has now shed light on how deeply Queen Elizabeth supported William during his formative years and how her actions helped shape the man he is today.

According to journalist and author Robert Lacey, writing for People magazine, the Queen made a significant gesture during a particularly challenging time in William's youth.

As the tumultuous separation and divorce of his parents, Charles and Diana, unfolded in the public eye, the Queen introduced a comforting new tradition: regular Sunday lunches with William at Windsor Castle. Lacey notes that the Queen intervened as William's parents' marriage fell apart in 1995, providing much-needed support during his difficult time.

"The 13-year-old was in a fragile place — alone and just starting boarding at the elite Eton College across the river from Windsor. Concerned for her grandson's emotional state, the Queen invited William up to join her when Eton boys went home for the weekend."

Given the challenging time William was facing, the late Queen felt it necessary to provide some extra support to the future King, but the expert explains she didn't come up with this idea alone: her husband Prince Philip actually suggested it initially. "Philip was crucial in helping coach William as a future King," Lacey claimed.

"It was Philip's idea to set up the lunches between William and his grandmother. When the time came for the Queen to talk business with William, Philip would quietly excuse himself because he didn't feel that the constitutional side of the Queen's job was something he wanted to interfere in."

After the Queen's death in September 2022, William paid tribute to her attributes as a leader, but also her qualities as a grandmother, saying: "While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’' wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."



