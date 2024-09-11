Prince Andrew faces 'intense pressure' to relocate amid financial strain

The Duke of York is currently relies on financial support from his brother, King Charles

Prince Andrew will need to cover the maintenance costs for Royal Lodge himself if he wants to continue living there.



The Duke of York, 64, currently relies on financial support from his brother, King Charles, and the Royal Family to stay in the expansive Berkshire residence.

Despite having leased the Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park for decades, Royal Lodge demands significant upkeep due to its listed status.

A recent BBC report reveals that Prince Andrew is facing significant pressure to relocate, a situation some insiders are calling the "siege of Royal Lodge."

This pressure appears to be driven by long-term financial considerations rather than family conflicts, with the Royal Family reportedly seeking more affordable housing options for him in the future.

Since August 2003, when Prince Andrew took over the lease following the death of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, he has invested around £7.5 million in renovations and paid a one-time sum of £1 million to the Crown Estate.

His 75-year lease includes a clause preventing him from profiting from any increase in the property's value, and it can only be inherited by his daughters or widow upon his death.

If Prince Andrew terminates the lease now, he would receive minimal compensation for his renovation costs due to a decreasing reimbursement arrangement that only covered the first 25 years of his occupancy.

Although he has been committed to staying at Royal Lodge, there is speculation he might move to Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

If Andrew can manage the high costs of maintaining and securing Royal Lodge himself, he may be allowed to stay. However, with King Charles’ financial support expected to end eventually, there is speculation that Andrew might need to move to a more affordable residence in the near or distant future.

The Crown Estate's decision to lease Royal Lodge to Prince Andrew in 2003 was influenced by financial considerations and the prince’s willingness to fund renovations, which spared the Crown Estate from these costs.

Additionally, the property’s proximity to other royal residences made it a practical choice for security reasons. Documents from the National Audit Office in 2005 show that there was an option for a one-time payment of £2.5 million to buy out the annual rental, but it remains uncertain whether Prince Andrew will exercise this option amid the ongoing pressures.



