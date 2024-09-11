Kate Middleton ‘wants nothing more than’ to reach out to Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry may not be on speaking terms amid their royal rift; however, Kate Middleton finds herself feeling torn between the two royal siblings.

The Princess of Wales, who reportedly still has a soft corner for her estranged brother-in-law, is itching to reach out to Harry as the Duke of Sussex is set to mark his 40th birthday on Saturday, September 14th.

Prince Harry has reportedly referred to Kate as a “sister he never had” and was a big support to the Princess during her early days of marriage with William.

According to Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, Kate “wants nothing more than for William to reach out and wish Harry a happy 40th birthday.”

“Kate has always been a mediator and she always sees fairness,” Burrell told Closer magazine, adding that she also wants William and Harry to make amends and have a relationship again.”

However, the former royal butler pointed out that the only thing stopping Kate is because of how William is feeling. He noted that William “does not like betrayal,” and Harry “has betrayed” him with his bombshell memoir, Spare.

“So, Kate has to be onboard William’s train 100%. She knows she can’t do much more because she knows how William feels,” he said adding that “she’ll naturally feel torn about sending a birthday message."

The comments come after Kate announced in a heartwarming family video that she is finally “cancer-free” following her nine-month long chemotherapy treatment.

The video, which shared a rare glimpse into the close bond of the Wales family, Kate expressed that she is focussing on staying cancer-free as she slowly eases into work. She also gave a message of hope to the public and especially to those still fighting cancer.