Selena Gomez breaks down stigmas surrounding mental health

Selena Gomez has opened up about her journey with mental and physical health, revealing that she is now "properly medicated" and has found various tools to help her cope with challenges.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, published on September 9, the 32-year-old actress and singer shared her experiences with lupus and bipolar disorder, and how she has learned to ground herself during difficult times.

Gomez explained that using temperatures, such as cold water and space heaters, has been a "healing mechanism" for her, and that mental health exercises have also been helpful.

"I remind myself that I'm okay," she said. "I ground myself for a moment. 'Where am I? I'm sitting down in the office. Everybody that I love is out there. There's food. I can get something to eat. I can take a nap here before I leave.' I put myself into the present."

The Single Soon singer also emphasised her newfound sense of resilience, saying, "I'm ready for it all — it's just now I'm properly medicated."

She has been vocal about her struggles with lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2015, and bipolar disorder, which she revealed in April 2020.

Elsewhere the singer also discussed her frustration with being viewed as a "victim" due to her mental health struggles, which have included panic attacks, anxiety, and debilitating depression.

"I like to remind people that is definitely nowhere close to where I am now," she said. "My mind was not right and chemically imbalanced, and it was really difficult."

The Wizards of Waverly Palace star underlined her strength and resilience, saying, "People were calling me a victim. That frustrates me, because being vulnerable is actually one of the strongest things you can do. That narrative is not going to take over my life. I'm grateful every day. And I have my days like everyone else, but I'm no victim. I just survived a lot. There isn't a part of me that wants anyone to feel sorry for me."