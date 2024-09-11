Taylor Swift's artistry earns 'surprising' endorsement

Taylor Swift lands new title amid her recent political activism

Taylor Swift has reportedly been regarded as ‘underrated’ in terms of her live performances and songwriting despite being a Grammy-winning pop star.

Jan Gradvall, who is widely known as Sweden’s most respected music journalist for the last 40 years, dished his thoughts on the Anti-hero hitmaker’s musical prowess in the industry.

During an exclusive interview with The Independent, the author shared that he was in attendance during Swift’s Eras shows in Stockholm, Sweden.

Heaping on praises for the 34-year-old pop star, Gradvall claimed that he “loved it, it was brilliant.”

He went on to add, “Especially her fans, the dedication of the fans singing and responding to deep cuts from the catalogue over three-and-a-half hours – it created a community feeling which I think was amazing.

“[Swift] was so professional, and made it look like this was the best concert of the whole tour, which very few people can do – Bruce Springsteen, maybe [as another example].”

Despite singing praises for the chart-topper, he added, “In a way she’s still underrated. Both for her impact on the audience and the way her songs will live on for a very long time.

“She’s ‘overrated’ in the sense that she’s over-exposed now, of course there are people who are getting tired of Taylor Swift, but the strength of her songs is still underrated.”

Previously, the music journalist, who is currently occupied with his research on iconic group Abba, took to his Instagram to share clips from Swift’s European leg of the tour.

He wrote at the time, “It is the 200,000 [fans] who were here who will write the history of these concerts. [I have] never experienced the same dedication and knowledge of a concert audience.”

On professional front, the Shake It Off star recently called it a wrap on her UK and European legs of her record-breaking Eras Tour with her final night at Wembley Stadium in London.